Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 65,300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,944,756. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

