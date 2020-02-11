Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) vs. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Financial Survey

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Obalon Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Silk Road Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,033.24%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $44.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $9.10 million 1.54 -$37.38 million ($19.60) -0.09 Silk Road Medical $34.56 million 42.00 -$37.63 million N/A N/A

Obalon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -607.48% -228.96% -103.25% Silk Road Medical -106.32% N/A -42.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Obalon Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.