OKB Reaches Market Cap of $324.83 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. OKB has a market capitalization of $324.83 million and approximately $423.59 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00054213 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.74 or 0.05795313 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00120413 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010147 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB's official website is www.okex.com. OKB's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

