OKCash (OK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $13,803.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048748 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00068485 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00089430 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.99 or 0.99551848 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000625 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 181.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000137 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,992,562 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

