Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,214 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,769% compared to the average daily volume of 279 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of OLLI opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,838. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

