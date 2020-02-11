Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,625. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.