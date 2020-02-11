OmiseGO Trading Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00011807 BTC on popular exchanges including Independent Reserve, Coinnest, Bittrex and Mercatox. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $170.00 million and $115.18 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000415 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, IDEX, C2CX, Kyber Network, Coinrail, Independent Reserve, Iquant, Coinnest, BitForex, CoinEx, FCoin, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, BitBay, Coinone, HitBTC, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TDAX, Liqui, GOPAX, Exmo, Neraex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, BigONE, CoinBene, Tokenomy, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex, DigiFinex, Bitbns, Cryptopia, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, ABCC, Radar Relay, Huobi, Braziliex, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Koinex, Binance, COSS, Kucoin, Ovis, Bancor Network, B2BX, BitMart, CoinTiger, IDAX, Vebitcoin, Crex24, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Zebpay and Fatbtc.

