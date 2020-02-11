Omni Market Cap Reaches $758,252.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. Omni has a market cap of $758,252.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00013304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. Over the last week, Omni has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00741965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,833 coins and its circulating supply is 562,517 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

