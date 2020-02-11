ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,948 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ON Semiconductor worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 470,080 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 232,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,647,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Cowen reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

