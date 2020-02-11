OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

NYSE OMF opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

