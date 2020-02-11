ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.10. 51,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,074. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

