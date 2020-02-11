Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $903,998.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $903,998.00 and $3,907.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

