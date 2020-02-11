Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6,048.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,123 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Open Text worth $31,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

