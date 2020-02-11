Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

