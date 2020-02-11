Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,143 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $185,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 8,466,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,472. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

