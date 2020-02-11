Orbitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $708.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $630,789.00 and approximately $708.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.01260281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049995 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00211818 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

