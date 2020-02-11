Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 15,535 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 126,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. The company has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

