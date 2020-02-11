Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 18,644 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 81,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $140.45 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

