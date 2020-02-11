Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 19,756 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,848 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

