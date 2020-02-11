Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 24,271 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 212.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.97. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

