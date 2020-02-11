Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 80,882 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 229.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,882 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

