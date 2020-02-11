Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 658 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $587.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

