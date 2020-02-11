Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,818 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 980.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

