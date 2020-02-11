Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240,772 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $52,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $208.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

