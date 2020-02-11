Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.49 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200,146 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

