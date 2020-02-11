Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 400.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $391.37 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Nomura reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

