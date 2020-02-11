Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $240.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

