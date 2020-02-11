Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,355 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

