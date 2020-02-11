Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,206 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 89.1% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $253.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.85 and a 12-month high of $252.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

