Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Intel worth $175,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.