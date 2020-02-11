Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 17,024 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 213,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $2,631,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 584.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

