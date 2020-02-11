Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,242 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

