Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 64,405 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,405 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom stock opened at $317.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.48. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

