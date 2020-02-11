Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,352 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

