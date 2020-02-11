Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total transaction of $9,694,773.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,967 shares of company stock worth $52,207,629 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $647.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $421.98 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

