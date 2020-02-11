Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.37. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

