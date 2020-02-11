Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the January 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Agritech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

SEED traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,011. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

