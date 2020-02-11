Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 190.5% Higher Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 190.5% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $7.91 million and $30.05 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.80 or 0.05758277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00053061 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00120330 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003601 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

