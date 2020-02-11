Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 194,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 807,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $488,476.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,333.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,457 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

