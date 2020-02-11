Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 56.5% in January

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,100 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 336,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $924.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

