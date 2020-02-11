Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Coinbe, CoinBene and C-CEX. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $543,614.00 and $21,566.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Bibox, Livecoin, CoinBene, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

