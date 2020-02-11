Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €49.00 ($56.98) target price from Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.27 ($44.50).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

OSR stock traded up €1.25 ($1.45) on Tuesday, hitting €47.69 ($55.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,321 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.13. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.