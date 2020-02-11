Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 515,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,035. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

