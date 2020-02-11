Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 41,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,915. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

