Oxycoin Achieves Market Cap of $89,600.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $89,600.00 and $8.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.