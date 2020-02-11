P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of P & F Industries stock remained flat at $$7.27 on Tuesday. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648. P & F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.15.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

