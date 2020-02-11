Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 98,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $151.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

