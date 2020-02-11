Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Walt Disney comprises 2.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

