Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.