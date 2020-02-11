Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $843.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will report $843.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $840.40 million to $853.70 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $711.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.48.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.84 and a 200 day moving average of $224.28.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

